2025 National Dog Show Winner Announced, See Result & Pics

Play video content NBC

Mirror, mirror on the wall -- which pup outran ’em all? The results are in, and one lucky pup just snagged some serious bragging bites at the 2025 National Dog Show!

Soleil the Belgian Sheepdog stole the whole show -- the clear fan fave at the Kennel Club of Philadelphia’s big event, beating out 200 other breeds with her elegance, grace ... and major 'top dog energy.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

Soleil’s handler, Daniel Martin, called her "magic" -- saying she was totally switched on, feeding off the crowd’s energy, and TBH ... the win was a no-brainer in his eyes.

National Dog Show contestants were judged on appearance, temperament, and structure based on their breed standards -- and while Soleil was a total knockout, there were plenty of fierce four-legged contenders. So go ahead and click through our gallery ... the competition was ruff!

Soleil’s victory follows last year’s history-making champ, Vito the pug, back in 2024 -- the first pug EVER to snag Best in Show.