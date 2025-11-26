Kaia Gerber Sizzles in Skimpy Workout Attire During Dog Walk

If you got it, flaunt it! Kaia Gerber gave photogs a show during a hike in L.A. ... showing off her insanely hot, toned bod.

Wearing a black sports bra and bike shorts, the supermodel was snapped walking her dog alongside a male friend.

It's good to see Cindy Crawford's 24-year-old daughter looking happy and healthy after the mother-daughter duo teamed up for a huge win in court earlier this month.

They were granted long-term restraining orders against alleged stalked Daniel Lee Schoonover, requiring Schoonover to stay at least 100 yards away from them, their homes, their workplaces, and their vehicles.

One of the orders also lists Kaia's dad -- and Cindy's husband -- Rande Gerber as an additional protected person.