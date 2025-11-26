Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Kaia Gerber Sizzles in Skimpy Workout Attire During Dog Walk

Kaia Gerber Puts Her Sexy 6-Pack On Full Display!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
Kaia Gerber Shows Off Toned Abs While On A Walk
Launch Gallery
Toned Af! Launch Gallery
The Image Direct

If you got it, flaunt it! Kaia Gerber gave photogs a show during a hike in L.A. ... showing off her insanely hot, toned bod.

Wearing a black sports bra and bike shorts, the supermodel was snapped walking her dog alongside a male friend.

1126-Kaia-Gerber-Toned-Abs-Walk-Sub1
The Image Direct

It's good to see Cindy Crawford's 24-year-old daughter looking happy and healthy after the mother-daughter duo teamed up for a huge win in court earlier this month.

They were granted long-term restraining orders against alleged stalked Daniel Lee Schoonover, requiring Schoonover to stay at least 100 yards away from them, their homes, their workplaces, and their vehicles.

1126-Kaia-Gerber-Toned-Abs-Walk-Sub2
The Image Direct

One of the orders also lists Kaia's dad -- and Cindy's husband -- Rande Gerber as an additional protected person.

Now Kaia clearly feels safe enough to walk the streets in peace, and based on these pics, we should all be thankful for that!

Related articles