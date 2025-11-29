Academy Award Winner Tom Stoppard Dead at 88

Tom Stoppard -- an Oscar and Tony-winning writer -- has died ... according to his talent agency.

The star passed away peacefully at his home in Dorset, England while surrounded by family, United Agents shared on social media Saturday.

Tom's agency added that he will be remembered for his "wit, brilliance and humanity" as well as his love for the English language. United Agents did not reveal when he died or the cause of death.

Stoppard began his professional writing career by writing Radio plays in the early 1950s ... before finishing his first play "A Walk on the Water" -- later retitled "Enter a Free Man."

His breakout play -- "Rosencrantz & Guildenstern Are Dead" -- premiered in 1966 ... and landed him his first of five Best Play Tony Awards. He later directed the film version of the play, which stars Gary Oldman and Tim Roth.

Stoppard made the jump to screenwriting in the mid-1970s ... later penning the screenplays for "Brazil," "The Russia House," and "Anna Karenina" while also contributing to the scripts for "Indiana Jones and the Last Crusade" and "Star Wars: Episode III – Revenge of the Sith."

Along with Marc Norman, Stoppard wrote "Shakespeare in Love" ... for which the two won the Oscar for Best Original Screenplay. He was previously nominated for the same honor for "Brazil."

Stoppard was married three times ... to Josie Ingle from 1965 to 1972, to Miriam Stern from 1972 to 1992, and to Sabrina Guinness from 2014 until his death. He had four children -- two with each of his first two wives.

Tom was 88.