KISS Legend Ace Frehley's Final Resting Spot Revealed In NYC, See Picture

Ace Frehley’s final resting spot has been revealed -- and TMZ’s got the first look at the rock legend’s gravestone marker inside a NYC cemetery.

As you can see, the polished stone crypt is etched with "PAUL 'ACE' FREHLEY, 1951–2025," sitting inside a Bronx cemetery -- with fresh flowers at the base and a single red rose tucked into the slate

A simple, striking tribute to the KISS legend -- and we’re told the engraving was just recently completed and put in place.

The legendary guitarist passed away at 74 on Thursday, Oct. 16 -- the result of blunt trauma to the head from a fall that caused a brain bleed. His family ultimately made the difficult decision to remove him from life support.