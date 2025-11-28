Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

KISS Legend Ace Frehley's Final Resting Spot Revealed In NYC, See Picture

Ace Frehley Final Resting Spot Revealed

By TMZ Staff
Published
Ace Frehley’s final resting spot has been revealed -- and TMZ’s got the first look at the rock legend’s gravestone marker inside a NYC cemetery.

As you can see, the polished stone crypt is etched with "PAUL 'ACE' FREHLEY, 1951–2025," sitting inside a Bronx cemetery -- with fresh flowers at the base and a single red rose tucked into the slate

A simple, striking tribute to the KISS legend -- and we’re told the engraving was just recently completed and put in place.

The legendary guitarist passed away at 74 on Thursday, Oct. 16 -- the result of blunt trauma to the head from a fall that caused a brain bleed. His family ultimately made the difficult decision to remove him from life support.

ace frehley performing getty 2
Ace was a founding member of KISS ... teaming up with Gene Simmons, Paul Stanley and Peter Criss -- all reuniting to attend his private funeral.

