Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Chantel Jeffries Wears Stringy Bikini Lounging At Beach

Chantel Jeffries Watch Me String Them Along

By TMZ Staff
Published
Chantel Jeffries Lounges In A Stringy Bikini At The Beach
Launch Gallery
Relaxation Time! Launch Gallery
Backgrid

Chantel Jeffries is here with a public service announcement ... it's still bikini season in South Florida!!!

The DJ and model stripped down to some skimpy swimwear and hit the sands of Miami Beach ... and she brought some reading material too.

1202-Chantel-Jeffries-Stringy-Bikini-Lounging-Beach-Sub3
Backgrid

As she flaunted her sexy figure and worked on her tan, Chantel boned up on 'The Mind-Gut Connection.'

She also ordered some food to her beachside chair at The Setai hotel ... so maybe she is taking some cues from the readings.

1202-Chantel-Jeffries-Stringy-Bikini-Lounging-Beach-Sub1
Backgrid

Chantel's boobs and booty were on full display ... her cheeks swallowed up her thong bottom, and her breasts were literally spilling out of the bikini top.

No nip slips here, but this is about as close as you can get without seeing the real deal Holyfield.

1202-Chantel-Jeffries-Stringy-Bikini-Lounging-Beach-Sub2
Backgrid

It's December, and most of the country is bundling up in the winter, but Chantel is living and breathing proof why birds fly south.

tmz_most_outrageous_tonight_kal
OUTRAGEOUS COUNTDOWN
TMZ.com

Check out the gallery ... Chantel's a bikini babe!!!

Related articles