Chantel Jeffries Wears Stringy Bikini Lounging At Beach

Chantel Jeffries is here with a public service announcement ... it's still bikini season in South Florida!!!

The DJ and model stripped down to some skimpy swimwear and hit the sands of Miami Beach ... and she brought some reading material too.

As she flaunted her sexy figure and worked on her tan, Chantel boned up on 'The Mind-Gut Connection.'

She also ordered some food to her beachside chair at The Setai hotel ... so maybe she is taking some cues from the readings.

Chantel's boobs and booty were on full display ... her cheeks swallowed up her thong bottom, and her breasts were literally spilling out of the bikini top.

No nip slips here, but this is about as close as you can get without seeing the real deal Holyfield.

It's December, and most of the country is bundling up in the winter, but Chantel is living and breathing proof why birds fly south.

Play video content TMZ.com