Gwendoline Christie Struggles to Get Into Cab With Massive Wig

Gwendoline Christie’s always serving high-fashion drama... but this time the drama fought back -- landing her in a hilariously hair-raising mess that nearly stalled her whole evening!

Check out the pics from Sunday night -- the "Game of Thrones" queen arrived in a frizzy, larger-than-life blonde wig for the 2025 Fashion Awards... stunning on the red carpet, not so graceful when all 6-feet-3-inches of her (plus that amplified wig altitude) tried squeezing into a cab.

The wig was loud, wild, and doing the most... turning her attempt to get into a cab into a full-on operation.

Nonetheless, while the wig was perfect for a night of fashion and theatrics, she probably should’ve planned a quick release solution option for the ride home -- 'cause that mane was not commuter-friendly.