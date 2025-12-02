Kelly Rizzo Hated Bob Saget Sliding Into Her DMs, at First

Play video content Trying Not to Die

Kelly Rizzo fell head-over-heels for her late-husband Bob Saget ... but it wasn't love at first sight -- she says she initially hated the fact he slid into her DMs.

The TV host told Jack Osbourne how they got together on his "Trying Not To Die" podcast ... she explained, "He saw me on Raya, but I didn't see him."

Evidently, Bob figured since Kelly was a Chicago media personality, his friend in Chicago radio might know her. His hunch was correct, and his friend reached out to Kelly, letting her know Bob was going to DM her.

Kelly recalled, "I was like, 'Ew... why?' I was not interested at first."

She noted Bob was 23 years older than her and not really her type. But his messages were so nice, she thought maybe they could be friends.

Jack asked, "You friend-zoned him right away?"

According to Kelly, she started to get roped in the more time she spent with him.

She remembered ... "I was like, 'I can't have a crush on Bob Saget. This is weird!' And then I was like, 'He's pretty wonderful. Dammit!' So I was like, 'All right ... just stop fighting it.'"

And she did. Kelly and Bob tied the knot in 2018 and remained happily married until he passed from head trauma in January 2022 at the age of 65.