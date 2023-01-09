Bob Saget's Wife Kelly Asks Elon Musk to Verify His Twitter on Death Anniversary

Bob Saget's wife Kelly Rizzo is making sure the world remembers her husband on the anniversary of his death ... sharing a heartfelt tribute and requesting that his legacy lives on with the help of a blue checkmark on Twitter.

Kelly took to Instagram Monday, posting a series of pics and videos writing, "One Year. Our hearts are so heavy. How could I not have talked to or seen my loving husband in a whole year? The surreal-ness never subsides. I’ve accepted the reality long ago but it still seems unreal when I see photos or videos of him so full of life."

She also tweeted directly at Elon Musk, asking Bob's Twitter account -- with more than 2 million followers -- get verified, writing, "I saw he’s no longer verified? My husband truly loved Twitter. Out of respect for his legacy, can something be done? Thank you kindly."

She continues, "And the only reason I’m addressing this at all is because I know Bob would be very bummed about this. He’d say “hey, if someone goes to see my page and all the jokes I’ve tweeted over the years, how will they know it’s for sure me!?”"