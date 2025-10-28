Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Posts Touching Tribute on Seven-Year Anniversary

BOB SAGET WIDOW SHARES THROWBACK VID on 7-Year ANNIVERSARY

By TMZ Staff
Published
102825_kelly_rizzo_bob_saget_kal
BOB THE TOUR GUIDE!!!

Kelly Rizzo -- Bob Saget's widow -- is remembering her late husband on what would've been their seven-year wedding anniversary ... sharing a lighthearted throwback that has everything to do with "Full House."

Check out the video ... Rizzo's in San Francisco searching for the sitcom's iconic house when she stops a stranger for directions -- where she's met by Saget.

Bob Saget And Kelly Rizzo Together
He jokingly tells her to follow a "trail of Rice-A-Roni" to find the front door ... classic Danny Tanner humor.

Kelly captions her video saying she and Bob loved making videos like this ... and today, he'd probably be cracking a joke about "The 7 Year Itch."

kelly rizzo instagram comment about bob saget

She adds that while it gets easier each year to look back on old photos and videos ... it can still be tough -- admitting, “sometimes it just punches you in the stomach out of the blue.”

Remembering Bob Saget
Ultimately, she's grateful for all the memories ... saying the love and silliness will live on for eternity.

