Bob Saget's Widow Kelly Rizzo Posts Touching Tribute on Seven-Year Anniversary

Kelly Rizzo -- Bob Saget's widow -- is remembering her late husband on what would've been their seven-year wedding anniversary ... sharing a lighthearted throwback that has everything to do with "Full House."

Check out the video ... Rizzo's in San Francisco searching for the sitcom's iconic house when she stops a stranger for directions -- where she's met by Saget.

He jokingly tells her to follow a "trail of Rice-A-Roni" to find the front door ... classic Danny Tanner humor.

Kelly captions her video saying she and Bob loved making videos like this ... and today, he'd probably be cracking a joke about "The 7 Year Itch."

She adds that while it gets easier each year to look back on old photos and videos ... it can still be tough -- admitting, “sometimes it just punches you in the stomach out of the blue.”