Brian Walshe Called Missing Wife's Lover Days After Alleged Murder, Listen to Voicemail

Brian Walshe made numerous calls in the days after Ana disappeared in 2023 ... including to her lover -- and, prosecutors played the voicemail he left in court Thursday.

Walshe called William Fastow on January 4 ... trying to reach him multiple times -- though Fastow said he avoided picking up the phone multiple times since he knew it was his lover's husband trying to reach out to him, and he worried about some sort of confrontation.

Brian eventually left the message played in court ... in which he tells Fastow he hasn't heard from Ana for several days.

Walshe says Ana also hadn't been to work in a few days ... so, he went to the house to check on her, but it appears she wasn't at home either.

Brian tells Williams he's just calling everyone Ana knows ... and, if he has any info, please ring him up -- though ultimately Walshe says everything's probably fine.

Fastow testified he immediately called Brian back and offered to go to the house again to look for Ana, and Brian gave him the garage code to the house. However, the door from the garage to the house was locked, and he couldn't get in.

Worth noting ... Brian has now pled guilty to two minor charges -- misleading a police investigation and improper conveyance of a human body -- and, he's admitted to dismembering her body. It's unclear if he'd already done so at the time of this phone call.

Fastow's also revealed some other major information on the stand today ... telling the court Ana and Brian fought after she spent Christmas Eve in Annapolis with Fastow and his friends instead of with her husband and children.