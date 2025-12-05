Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Netflix To Buy Warner Bros. for $72 Billion

Netflix It's a Ta-dum Deal!!! Streamer To Buy Warner Bros. For Billions

By TMZ Staff
Published
Netflix is going to buy Warner Bros. ... and they are dropping an insane amount of cash in a move that most believe will reshape the entertainment industry.

News broke Friday morning that Netflix agreed to purchase Warner Bros Discovery's TV, film studios and streaming division for $72 billion -- in a freaking cash and stock deal!

As you know ... WB had a for sale sign out for a few weeks ... and a bidding war was underway, which included Paramount Skydance, along with the winner, Netflix.

Basically, Netflix will own "Game of Thrones", Superman, Batman and Harry Potter ... among a ton of other classic IP from the famed Hollywood studio.

Lights, camera, action indeed!

