Prince's Former Collaborator Rushed to Hospital Over Apartment Fire

Soul singer Alexander O'Neal -- who once worked with Prince -- was rushed to the hospital via ambulance early Friday morning with his wife, Cynthia, after a blaze broke out in their apartment complex, TMZ can confirm.

A spokesperson for the city of Burnsville, Minnesota tells TMZ there was a fire reported at the Willoway Apartments at 1:15 in the morning ... and other nearby fire departments and public safety teams responded to bring the fire under control.

Only 2 individuals were brought to the hospital, while another person was treated and released at the scene, we're told. A family member confirmed Cynthia and Alexander were both treated at a local hospital, but declined to share their condition.

Four units in the building were deemed unfit after the fire swept through, while all other residents were allowed to return. The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Alexander was hired by Prince in the 1980s as the lead singer of his side project The Time, but he was fired before the band released any projects. Morris Day famously led the group following Alexander's firing. We recently broke the news Jellybean Johnson -- a founding member of The Time -- died unexpectedly.