Hong Kong Tower Inferno Claims More Than a Dozen Lives, More Trapped Inside

A fire spread across multiple high-rise apartment towers in Hong Kong on Wednesday, reportedly killing at least 13 people ... with many more trapped inside as the blaze rages on.

According to CNN, seven of the eight buildings from the Wang Fuk Court complex -- which reportedly holds 2,000 apartments -- were still on fire Wednesday as more people are thought to be trapped inside.

Fire is reportedly rare in the city despite the common use of bamboo scaffolding. The inferno tore through the support structure and was on its way to becoming what appeared to be the deadliest fire the region has seen in almost 30 years.

CNN reports that at least 767 firefighters were deployed to tackle the fire. At least one firefighter has been counted among the 13 dead.