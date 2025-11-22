'The Time' Musician Jellybean Johnson Dead at 69

Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Jellybean Johnson 'The Time' Drummer Dead at 69

Jellybean Johnson 'The Time' Drummer Dead at 69

By TMZ Staff
Published
Getty

Jellybean Johnson -- best known for being a founding member of Prince's band The Time -- has died.

Jellybean -- real name Garry George Johnson -- died suddenly Friday night, his family tells TMZ.

morris day jellybean johnson sub getty swipe
Getty

Aside from being the one and only drummer in The Time -- which later changed its name to Morris Day and the Time and the Original 7ven -- the late musician is known for being a leading innovator in what became known as the Minneapolis Sound -- a funk, rock and soul movement in the 1970s and '80s.

Getty

Jellybean was also a member of the Prince-formed group The Family, and vocalist Susannah Melvoin paid tribute to her "brother" on Instagram following his unexpected death. She remembered him as a prolific guitarist, noting ... "oxygen for him was the inhale and exhale of playing his guitar."

jellybean johnson susannah melvoin sub insta
Instagram / @susannahmelvoin

Adding to his accomplishments, he also played a fictionalized version of himself in the 1984 "Purple Rain" movie and helped produce Janet Jackson's 1990 No. 1 hit single "Black Cat."

jellybean johnson sub getty swipe 2
Getty

His family tells TMZ Jellybean loved his family, his friends, and the city of Minneapolis. He is the founder -- along with his wife and daughter -- of the Minneapolis Sound Museum, meant to preserve the history and legacy of the Minneapolis Sound. Fans can learn more and donate on the museum's website.

Jellybean had just celebrated his 69th this week.

RIP

