'The Time' Musician Jellybean Johnson Dead at 69

Jellybean Johnson -- best known for being a founding member of Prince's band The Time -- has died.

Jellybean -- real name Garry George Johnson -- died suddenly Friday night, his family tells TMZ.

Aside from being the one and only drummer in The Time -- which later changed its name to Morris Day and the Time and the Original 7ven -- the late musician is known for being a leading innovator in what became known as the Minneapolis Sound -- a funk, rock and soul movement in the 1970s and '80s.

Jellybean was also a member of the Prince-formed group The Family, and vocalist Susannah Melvoin paid tribute to her "brother" on Instagram following his unexpected death. She remembered him as a prolific guitarist, noting ... "oxygen for him was the inhale and exhale of playing his guitar."

Adding to his accomplishments, he also played a fictionalized version of himself in the 1984 "Purple Rain" movie and helped produce Janet Jackson's 1990 No. 1 hit single "Black Cat."

His family tells TMZ Jellybean loved his family, his friends, and the city of Minneapolis. He is the founder -- along with his wife and daughter -- of the Minneapolis Sound Museum, meant to preserve the history and legacy of the Minneapolis Sound. Fans can learn more and donate on the museum's website.

Jellybean had just celebrated his 69th this week.