Golden Retrievers Fetch World Record for Most Gathered in a Park at Same Time

Raise the whoof! Dog owners met in Buenos Aires, Argentina today ... attempting to break the record for the most golden retrievers gathered in a park at one time.

According to the Associated Press, 2,397 dogs did the trick at the park in Palermo, a neighborhood in the city ... beating the former record of 1,685.

And they took the cutest doggone pics ... one participant was snapped hugging 2 pooches -- including one which appeared to be wearing pink chiffon -- while another dog enjoyed a petting tag-team from 3 humans doting on the canine.