Golden Retrievers Fetch World Record for Most Gathered in a Park at Same Time
Argentina Not Too Shaggy!!! Good Dogs Chase Record in Buenos Aires Park
Published
Raise the whoof! Dog owners met in Buenos Aires, Argentina today ... attempting to break the record for the most golden retrievers gathered in a park at one time.
According to the Associated Press, 2,397 dogs did the trick at the park in Palermo, a neighborhood in the city ... beating the former record of 1,685.
And they took the cutest doggone pics ... one participant was snapped hugging 2 pooches -- including one which appeared to be wearing pink chiffon -- while another dog enjoyed a petting tag-team from 3 humans doting on the canine.
Click through to see the pups giving love to their owners and vice versa on that truly dog day afternoon!