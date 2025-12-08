Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

University Student Stabbed to Death Celebrating End of Semester in England

Tragedy in England -- a teenage boy went out to celebrate wrapping his first semester of college ... but, heartbreakingly, he never made it home.

According to Hampshire and Isle of Wight Constabulary, 18-year-old Henry Nowak was walking along the southern coast of England on Wednesday -- about an hour and a half southwest of London -- when he got caught up in an altercation with two men he didn’t even know ... leading to a fatal stabbing.

Henry suffered a puncture wound to his chest and two more to the back of his leg ... and was tragically pronounced dead at the scene.

In a statement, Henry’s family said he was an all-around top lad loved by everyone -- out with his football teammates celebrating the end of his first semester studying accounting and finance at Southampton College.

Authorities say two men, ages 22 and 26, are now in custody on suspicion of murder in connection with Nowak’s death.

Cops also arrested a 51-year-old man on suspicion of murder -- he’s since been released on bail -- while a 52-year-old woman remains in custody on suspicion of assisting an offender. The investigation is ongoing.

