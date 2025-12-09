Nazi-Loving Misogynist Nick Fuentes Tells Piers Morgan He's Still a Virgin at 27

Play video content Piers Morgan Uncensored

Nick Fuentes is making news outside of his usual Nazi-loving, misogynist ramblings ... for the first time, he's revealed that he's still a virgin at 27!

The white nationalist podcaster sat down Monday with Piers Morgan for a wide-ranging interview on "Piers Morgan Uncensored" — and things got tense when the convo turned to Fuentes' sexuality.

At one point, Morgan asked Fuentes if he's attracted to women, and Fuentes confirmed that he is ... but he finds it "very difficult" to be around them.

When Morgan asked if he's gay, Fuentes replied, "No." Then Morgan turned to Fuentes' misogyny before looping back to the topic of sex and asked Fuentes the million-dollar question ... has he ever had sex in his 27 years on the planet?