Nick Fuentes Throws Drink At Couple at In-N-Out Burger During Food Fight

Nick Fuentes found out the hard way he's not welcome in Los Angeles ... 'cuz the white nationalist just got in a food fight at a famed In-N-Out Burger.

Check out the video, obtained by TMZ, showing Nick holding a large cup ... without warning he pitches it across the Hollywood restaurant early Saturday morning. Liquid from the cup showers everyone in its path ... and the doused diners look at Nick in utter shock.

Another video captured the moment Fuentes left the joint before the situation escalated ...as he's walking out, one patron mocks him for supposedly misidentifying himself, shouting, "F--k Nick Fuentes. You racist!!"

Eyewitnesses tell TMZ ... Fuentes and a friend were eating when a couple approached them and got into a dispute. It's unclear what the beef was about ... but, as you know, Nick has been in the news lately with Kanye West spreading antisemitic hate everywhere they go...so just use your imagination.

Anyway, the couple got so pissed they threw ketchup-filled paper cups at Fuentes, splashing him with the condiment. The man and women then turned to walk out ... that's when Nick lost it, tossing his drink at them.

We're told the drink missed the couple. Nick left with his friend about 5 minutes later.