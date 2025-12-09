'Owning Manhattan' Ryan Serhant Addresses Tense Fight With Jordan March

Play video content TMZ.com

"Owning Manhattan" star Ryan Serhant is dishing the dirt on his messy friendship with Jordan March -- especially after their beef jumped off the screen and straight into a tense street blowout last night.

TMZ caught up with Ryan Tuesday, and he made it clear there’s still some tension hanging in the air ... but at the end of the day, he says it’s just friends disagreeing. And when you’ve worked together as long as they have, you’re gonna have good days and bad days.

Ryan says the tension is really popping off because everyone watched S2 for the first time when it dropped last week ... so seeing everything play out on screen brought some stuff to light in ways they didn’t expect.

He doubled down that things are mostly fine between him and Jordan for now ... but you gotta watch our full video to catch his whole vibe while he explains it.

Ryan ultimately says he does not want to get into specific details because there is legal issues involved ... so sounds like things are not exactly resolved.