New Death Details of Man Who Left 2-Year-Old Daughter to Die to Watch Porn

The Arizona man who pled guilty to murdering his 2-year-old daughter died from carbon monoxide toxicity -- hours before he was to turn himself in to authorities ahead of his sentencing, TMZ has learned.

The Maricopa County Medical Examiner ruled this week Christopher Scholtes took his own life using the highly poisonous, colorless gas. Last month, TMZ exclusively reported authorities were eyeing carbon monoxide as a possible cause of death and now it's official.

Scholtes made national headlines in July 2024 after he left his baby daughter, Parker, asleep in his car and went into his house in Marana, a suburb of Tucson, to reportedly play video games and watch porn.

Parker was left in the vehicle for 3 hours in sweltering 109 degree heat, causing her to end up in a hospital where she was pronounced dead, according to the Pima County Attorney's Office.

In October 2025, Scholtes pleaded guilty to Parker's murder and child abuse under a plea agreement that required him to serve up to 30 years in prison. He was supposed to surrender to authorities the same day he died by suicide ahead of his November 21 sentencing.

Schlotes' other daughter, who is 18, filed a lawsuit against him for emotional distress before his death.

Tragic story.