'Marvelous Mrs. Maisel' Actress Killed by SUV in NYC

Tragedy in the TV world ... Wenne Alton Davis -- an actress who appeared in "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel" -- was struck and killed by a car in New York.

The 60-year-old -- whose real name was Wendy Davis -- suffered a head injury when she was hit by a Cadillac while crossing the street near Manhattan’s Broadway on Monday ... and she was rushed to Mount Sinai Hospital, where she died later that night.

The 61-year-old man driving the SUV stayed at the scene after striking the actress and hasn’t been charged. Cops say he hit Davis while making a left onto West 53rd Street -- and she had the right of way.

Wendy was best known for her role in Amazon Prime’s hit series "The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel," where she played a police officer opposite Rachel Brosnahan in 2023 -- and she also appeared on NBC’s "Blindspot" and "New Amsterdam."

Her friend Edward Reynoso told New York Daily News the tragedy hits even harder because just hours before she was hit, she told him, "I love you, I appreciate you" -- which he admitted felt strange at the time, almost like she was saying goodbye.

Wenne was 60.