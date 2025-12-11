Two Missing After Bay Area Gas Explosion, Video

Two people are missing after an explosion in the San Francisco area ... and a doorbell camera captured the moment of the scary blast.

The incident took place in Hayward, California Thursday afternoon -- a city about 18 miles south of Oakland -- on what seems like an otherwise normal afternoon in the clip.

Dramatic footage captured by a home's Ring doorbell camera shows a massive explosion rocking a large building across the street in Hayward, California. "We were sitting in the house and it just... everything shook. Stuff fell off the walls and when we looked at the camera it was… pic.twitter.com/LpKVCakcQF @abc7newsbayarea

The camera's set up across the street from a house, which appears to have a construction crew working on it ... and the explosion happens suddenly ... with debris flying into the air and a massive fireball mushrooming into existence.

According to the New York Times ... the explosion appeared to lead to the complete and total destruction of one house ... as well as a massive fire which ripped through the neighborhood.

Ryan Nishimoto -- the deputy chief of operations for the Alameda County Fire Department -- told NYT, 75 emergency personnel responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. It's unclear what exactly caused the blaze.