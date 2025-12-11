Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Two Missing After Bay Area Gas Explosion, Video

Bay Area Massive Gas Explosion Caught on Video ... Two Missing, At Least 6 Injured

By TMZ Staff
Published
house-exploasion-12-11-2025
ABC7 / Brittany Maldonado

Two people are missing after an explosion in the San Francisco area ... and a doorbell camera captured the moment of the scary blast.

The incident took place in Hayward, California Thursday afternoon -- a city about 18 miles south of Oakland -- on what seems like an otherwise normal afternoon in the clip.

The camera's set up across the street from a house, which appears to have a construction crew working on it ... and the explosion happens suddenly ... with debris flying into the air and a massive fireball mushrooming into existence.

According to the New York Times ... the explosion appeared to lead to the complete and total destruction of one house ... as well as a massive fire which ripped through the neighborhood.

house-explosion-1-12-11-2025
ABC7 / Brittany Maldonado

Ryan Nishimoto -- the deputy chief of operations for the Alameda County Fire Department -- told NYT, 75 emergency personnel responded to the scene to extinguish the fire. It's unclear what exactly caused the blaze.

Six people were hospitalized due to the explosion ... however, two are still missing. Emergency personnel were searching for the missing with the help of a dog.

Related articles