Driver Gets 4 Parking Tickets After Disability Space Painted Around His Car

Talk about highway robbery! A London man was ticketed 4 times for leaving his car in a disability-accessible parking space ... but it turns out, the space was painted around his car while he was out of town!

The vehicle owner told BBC he couldn't even enjoy his trip last month ... because he could see he was racking up fines via a CCTV camera trained on his car hoodwinking.

When he came back from his ruined vacation, he found 2 tickets on the windshield, as 2 others had inexplicably been removed by an unknown passerby. Thanks for nothing!

He said, "There was nothing I could do."

But don't worry, he won't actually have to pay the fines ... probably. The council in charge -- clearly not great communicators -- still hasn't let him know directly one way or the other. They apparently commented on a video he posted online, but have neglected to send any official notice.

But how did this happen in the first place?

A spokesperson for the council said, “Our road markings contractor painted lines for a new disabled bay on 17 November in response to a request from a resident. The contractor painted around a car, as is standard practice, otherwise they would have to wait for the space to be free, which may have taken weeks."

They added, “The contractor took a picture of the car, so we knew not to give the owner a fine. Unfortunately, one of our parking attendants was not informed and issued parking tickets. However, these were not processed into fines because we had a note on the system from our contractor. The tickets were cancelled a week before the video was uploaded to social media, and we have apologized for the confusion."

Still, the person who requested the accessible parking space noted residents should've been given a heads-up.