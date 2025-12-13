Social Media Star Brie Bird Dead at 9 Following Cancer Battle

Child content creator Brielle "Brie" Bird has died following a 5-year bout with stage-4 cancer.

Her family announced the heartbreaking news on Instagram Friday night with a touching tribute to their 9-year-old. They penned ... "You are the miracle! Your purpose on earth was fulfilled, and it was the most sacred privilege to escort you home. You brought people to Christ, you showed the world that God is good, and your light shined to all corners of the earth."

Speaking to Brie further, her loving family said they will look for her in dragonflies and asked her to visit often, adding ... "We will never stop sharing your story."

Brie was diagnosed with stage 4 neuroblastoma in 2020 and documented her journey with her family ever since. When they first revealed her illness, Brie's mother, Kendra, said doctors found an 8-centimeter tumor in her abdomen ... and that the cancer had spread to her back.

Docs told Brie she was cancer-free in 2022, but unfortunately, it returned in January 2024. In July 2025, Kendra told Brie's nearly 1 million followers her daughter asked to avoid treatment and entered hospice.

They documented her time preparing to pass on ... and just 2 days before her death, her family said they watched "the small decline every day." They also shared the happy momentd, such as when Brie opened up a "Wicked"-themed surprise package from her "favorite person in the whole wide world," Ariana Grande.

Brie was only 9 years old.