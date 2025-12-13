Dick Van Dyke Through The Years To Celebrate His 100th Birthday!

Dick Van Dyke's waving "Bye, Bye Birdie" to double-digit era ... because he's officially a centenarian!

The iconic actor turned 100 years old Saturday ... and we've put together pictures of the star from his more than 75 years in the public eye.

For many people, his whimsical role as Bert in the 1964 Disney hit "Mary Poppins" encouraged others to fly their kites and discover the meaning of the word "Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious."

DVD dominated the '60s ... grabbing parts in "Bye Bye Birdie" and "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang" ... while also starring in "The Dick Van Dyke" show, which ran for 158 episodes over the course of five seasons.

Dick also flexed his drama muscles in later years ... playing Dr. Mark Sloan in the show "Diagnosis: Murder" -- which gave him the chance to act alongside his real-life son Barry.

Van Dyke's won a ton of awards over the years ... including four Primetime Emmy Awards, a Grammy Award, and a Tony Award -- leaving him just an Oscar shy of the prestigious EGOT. Dick looks like he's got a ton of years left in him ... so, don't count him out on winning an Academy Award just yet.