Carl Carlton, 'She's a Bad Mama Jama,' Singer Dead at 72

Carl Carlton -- best known for his smash hit "She’s a Bad Mama Jama" -- has died at 72.

The sad news was confirmed by his son Carlton Hudgens II, who announced his dad’s passing on Facebook ... sharing a throwback photo of the late singer and writing, "Long hard fight in life and you will be missed."

The cause of death hasn’t been revealed, but the passing comes six years after the singer suffered a stroke.

Carlton launched his music career back in the '60s, later hitting the Billboard Hot 100 Top 10 in 1974 with his cover of "Everlasting Love."

He’s best known for his 1981 classic "She’s a Bad Mama Jama," which earned a Grammy nomination and went on to live forever in pop culture -- popping up in movies like "Miss Congeniality 2" and TV shows like "Friends."

Carl was 72.