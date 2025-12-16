Brown University Person of Interest Captured in New Enhanced Video

Play video content Providence Police

Providence PD just released enhanced video of the new person of interest in the Brown University mass shooting -- and the portly man looks like he's just out for a casual walk in Rhode Island.

Check out the footage ... which shows the dude all bundled for his little stroll down the street, wearing a ski cap and a mask with a heavy jacket. At one point, he stops on a sidewalk in front of a white fence, turning his body from side to side as he scans the residential area.

Police say the now-clear video was recorded on the east side of Providence Saturday afternoon before an unidentified gunman went on a bloody rampage on the Brown campus, killing 2 students and injuring 9 others.

The new development comes hours after FBI agents were spotted looking for clues in the snow around town, as they continue their manhunt with local authorities.

FBI Director Kash Patel dispatched a team of agents who were lined up side by side in piles of snow, shuffling through yards with their feet. The G-Men were hoping to turn up any morsel of evidence that could help ID the suspect.

Things started off on the wrong foot for investigators. As everyone knows, Patel announced in a Sunday post on X that a person of interest was detained in a hotel room in Coventry, RL, based off a lead from Providence PD.