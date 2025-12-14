Wisconsin Man with Army Training Reportedly Person of Interest in Brown Shooting

The person of interest taken into custody in connection to the Brown University shooting is reportedly a 24-year-old with U.S. Army training.

CNN -- citing multiple law enforcement sources -- has identified the person of interest as Benjamin Erickson ... a man from Wisconsin who served in the army from 2021 to 2024, according to his LinkedIn profile, which has been taken down.

Erickson reportedly passed sniper training, worked in firearms instruction and ultimately left the miltiary after having attained the rank of "specialist."

A spokesperson for the U.S. Army told the outlet he was never deployed ... and his social media indicates he served at Arlington National Cemetery.

As you know ... a person of interest was taken into custody Sunday morning at a Rhode Island hotel where he was reportedly found with a pair of firearms.

The POI's detention came after authorities released video of the suspect fleeing the scene ... making a sharp turn around a corner and keeping his head down in his all black outfit.