New Video Shows Person of Interest in Brown University Shooting

UPDATE

2:45 PM PT -- Authorities gave a public update to Saturday's Brown University campus mass shooting case in a Monday afternoon press conference shortly after releasing new images and videos of a person of interest in the case … who remains at large.

Investigators asked for the public's help in identifying the person, seen clad in black, wearing a face mask, walking near the campus on Saturday.

FBI Director Kash Patel posted on X the agency is offering a $50,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction in the case.

Police in Rhode Island just released new surveillance footage of a person of interest in Saturday's mass shooting at Brown University.

The video shows a person, dressed in all black, walking down Waterman Street near the corner of Hope Street ... a couple blocks away from the Ivy League campus.

Rhode Island Attorney General Peter Neronha says investigators believe the person in the video is the same as the person seen in different surveillance footage ... according to CNN. The person is still unidentified.

The Providence Police Department announced, "We are sharing a video of a person of interest and plan to release additional video as part of the ongoing investigation."

A different person of interest was taken into police custody Sunday, but has since been released after an investigation cleared him.

Two students died and nine others were injured in the mass shooting Saturday at Brown.

