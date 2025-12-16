Mexico City Congress Session Descends Into Brawl, Watch Wild Video

Play video content

Politics 101: When the talking stops working, the insults start flying ... and sometimes the fists do too ... case in point, this Mexico City Congress session that went completely off the rails Monday!

You’ve gotta see this video -- the chamber podium turned into a full-on WWE ring as female lawmakers started shoving each other, one delivering a back-of-the-head slap ... and got repaid with a savage hair yank.

That sparked a full chain reaction -- the women in the back jumped in, swinging and shoving, turning the whole chamber into pure chaos ... while one guy stuck in the middle, cracking an awkward smile.

However, once it clicked this was no joke, he jumped up and tried to break it up -- literally prying fingers loose as one woman kept a death grip on the other’s hair.

As you know, everyone's chronically online, so the clip is wildly entertaining to watch ... but what exactly kicked it off? Well, the blowup reportedly started during talks about axing the city’s transparency agency and replacing it with a brand-new oversight body.