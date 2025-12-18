Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Tisha Campbell Recalls How Rob Reiner Helped Kickstart Her Comedy Career

By TMZ Staff
Published
FOND MEMORIES
The heartbreak over Rob Reiner and his wife Michele's tragic deaths is felt far and wide, as is the appreciation for his impact on the entertainment industry ... and Tisha Campbell tells us Rob played a huge role in helping push her career forward.

We caught up with Tisha in NYC Wednesday, and she told us Rob helped kick off her career, as the first person to cast her in a comedy.

The "My Wife & Kids" alum added he was one of the nicest people she's ever met ... emphasizing just how kind he was.

That generosity is something many are remembering and honoring ... after Rob and Michele were found murdered Sunday afternoon inside their Brentwood, California home.

Their son Nick Reiner was arrested just hours later and has since been charged with two counts of first-degree murder -- charges that could land him in prison for life ... or result in the death penalty.

