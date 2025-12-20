Bowen Yang Confirms Exit from 'Saturday Night Live'

Bowen Yang has confirmed his exit from "Saturday Night Live."

The actor and comedian shared a sentimental "goodbye" to NBC's hit sketch series on Instagram Saturday ... about a day after his exit was first reported. He gushed over his time in the show, penning ... "I loved working at SNL, and most of all i loved the people. i was there at a time when many things in the world started to seem futile, but working at 30 rock taught me the value in showing up anyway when people make it worthwhile."

Bowen goes on to reflect on how much he has learned about himself and others during his 7-year run on the show. He then personally thanks all the friends and coworkers who have contributed to his successful run -- and even "ari" -- who we assume is Ariana Grande, considering she's pictured in his post -- "for sending [him] off in the dreamiest way [he] could imagine."

He concludes his lengthy note by saying he hopes he's prepared for his next journey ... though what's in store for him remains unclear. The reason for his seemingly sudden departure is also unknown.

The "Wicked" star's last episode of 'SNL' will air live Saturday evening, with Ariana as host.

Bowen was hired by 'SNL' as a writer in 2018 before joining the cast the following year. During his impressive run, he's earned 5 Primetime Emmy nominations -- 1 for writing and 4 for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series.