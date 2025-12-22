Hollywood Showman Jeff Beacher's Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized

Jeff Beacher, the famous showman and theatre impresario, had his Hollywood Hills home ransacked in a shocking burglary, and the thieves made off with thousands of dollars' worth of valuables ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a cleaning lady called 911 Monday afternoon after she arrived at the home and noticed signs of a break-in. We're told the suspects were already gone by the time officers arrived.

Jeff tells TMZ ... the thieves took cash, jewelry, designer clothes, watches, comic books, baseball cards, and a coin collection. He says every closet was left wide open, and the home was completely trashed.

Luckily, Jeff says the suspects dropped a rare $10K Louis Vuitton jacket on the street as they fled from his property.

At the time of the break-in, Jeff was in Florida because he attended the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight Friday night.

Our law enforcement sources tell us officers are still at the residence conducting a burglary investigation.

Jeff tells us, despite the robbery, he still plans to host his event on Dec 30 in St. Barths.

For those who don't know ... Jeff's "Beacher's Madhouse" was a staple at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood for years ... featuring wild performances full of little people, giants, and people dressed as Oompa Loompas.

Play video content