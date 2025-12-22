Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Hollywood Showman Jeff Beacher's Hollywood Hills Home Burglarized

Jeff Beacher Hollywood Hills Pad Burgalrized

By TMZ Staff
Published | Updated
Jeff-Beacher-getty-1
Getty

Jeff Beacher, the famous showman and theatre impresario, had his Hollywood Hills home ransacked in a shocking burglary, and the thieves made off with thousands of dollars' worth of valuables ... TMZ has learned.

Law enforcement sources tell TMZ ... a cleaning lady called 911 Monday afternoon after she arrived at the home and noticed signs of a break-in. We're told the suspects were already gone by the time officers arrived.

Jeff tells TMZ ... the thieves took cash, jewelry, designer clothes, watches, comic books, baseball cards, and a coin collection. He says every closet was left wide open, and the home was completely trashed.

the jacket tmz handout 1

Luckily, Jeff says the suspects dropped a rare $10K Louis Vuitton jacket on the street as they fled from his property.

At the time of the break-in, Jeff was in Florida because he attended the Jake Paul vs. Anthony Joshua fight Friday night.

Jeff Beacher getty 2
Getty

Our law enforcement sources tell us officers are still at the residence conducting a burglary investigation.

Jeff tells us, despite the robbery, he still plans to host his event on Dec 30 in St. Barths.

The Stanley Cup Parties at Beacher's Madhouse
Launch Gallery
Five Kings - One Cup Launch Gallery
TMZ.com

For those who don't know ... Jeff's "Beacher's Madhouse" was a staple at the Roosevelt Hotel in Hollywood for years ... featuring wild performances full of little people, giants, and people dressed as Oompa Loompas.

0-402v35o1

We covered some of the crazier appearances over the years ... including Miley Cyrus singing the song "Big Ole Ti*****" to a drag queen back in 2012.

Related articles