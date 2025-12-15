Titans’ Jeffery Simmons’ Home Burglarized While Team Played 49ers, On Video

Play video content Instagram/@jsimmons_94

Tennessee Titans star Jeffery Simmons is the latest athlete to fall victim to a burglary ... the 28-year-old star returned home to find his home had been broken into while the team was in San Francisco for their game against the 49ers.

Simmons shared a video of the break-in on Monday, which he says occurred on Sunday at 7:30 PM. In it, you see two men approach the back door of his pad ... before eventually smashing their way in and seemingly taking the camera down.

According to Nashville Police, six suspects were seen smashing out a glass window on video surveillance ... saying “multiple items were taken.”

Cops say Simmons reported the burglary after he arrived home from the Golden State around 1 AM local time.

“Several components of the MNPD’s Investigative Services Bureau are actively working this case,” police said.

The Titans released a statement of their own, saying they were working with local law enforcement to recover items stolen from the home.

Luckily, according to the team, no one was home at the time, which Simmons confirmed, saying ... “All that materialistic s*** you can have, but this is crazy.”