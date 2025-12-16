WNBA Star Sabrina Ionescu's L.A. Home Burglarized, Fancy Handbags Stolen

Another day, another pro athlete falling victim to a burglary ... and this time it’s WNBA star Sabrina Ionescu, whose L.A. home was hit Monday night, TMZ Sports has confirmed.

The LAPD tells us they responded to Ionescu’s home in the Los Angeles area around 8 PM for a burglary investigation, after two suspects used an unknown tool to smash the glass of the rear door of the property, according to investigators.

The thieves then made entry, “ransacked the location and took the victim’s property.” They ultimately fled in a vehicle in an unknown direction.

Neither Sabrina nor her husband, Hroniss Grasu, was home at the time.

While cops didn’t specify what exactly was taken, NBC LA, which was first to report the break-in, reports they ran off with several handbags worth more than $60,000.

The 28-year-old joins the ever-growing list of high-profile athletes whose pads have been broken into. Just yesterday ... Tennessee Titans star Jeffery Simmons returned home from his team’s game in San Francisco only to find his back window smashed in.

Other names include Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, Joe Burrow and even WWE stars Seth Rollins and Becky Lynch.