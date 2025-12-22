Lil Baby & Lil Yachty Host Holiday Giveaway Amid 'F The Streets' Movement

Lil Baby and Lil Yachty added prime fuel to the "F The Streets" movement sparked by 21 Savage's rant last week ... by joining their charitable forces for a Christmas giveaway in their hometown!!!

Baby partnered his org, The Jones Project Inc., with The Lil Yachty Foundation for a full-scale holiday takeover in Atlanta’s West End on Sunday that brought out more than 2,000 youth and families for the festivities!!!

The two ATL-iens put Jolly St. Nick to shame, doling out coveted Christmas presents such as PS5s, MacBooks, TVs, Canada Goose jackets, Nike Tech Fleece sweatsuits, toys, bikes, and other winter essentials. The superstar rappers also counted the Law Office of Malcolm P. Connor and Road Show International LLC as invaluable partners.

The Atlanta Hawks dance team, the Flight Crew, also performed at the event, and guests were treated to hot chocolate and candy stations and meet-and-greets with their homegrown heroes.