Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869

Marilyn Manson Says He's a Grinch but Still Enjoys the Christmas Season

Marilyn Manson The Grinch Who Loves Christmas!!!

By TMZ Staff
Published
120525_marilyn_manson_kal
"I'M THE GRINCH!!!"
TMZ.com

Like it or not, the Christmas magic really does come for us all ... including rockers like Marilyn Manson!

We caught up with the singer while he was heading through LAX and asked for his opinions about the holiday season ... turns out he likes Christmas just as much as the next guy!

And sure, he did admit to being a little bit of a Grinch during the holidays ... but if a little Christmas cheer could make the Grinch's heart grow, it's gotta do the same thing for MM!

Related articles