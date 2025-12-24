Chrissy Teigen Makes Out With Husband John Legend After Tooth Fail

No teeth, no problem! Chrissy Teigen was snapped kissing her husband John Legend Tuesday ... and we have all the details!

Check out the pics ... John leans over to give his wife a smooch while settling into their seats at Radio City Music Hall in NYC.

Witnesses tell TMZ ... Chrissy, John and their kids were at the 5 PM showing of The Christmas Spectacular featuring the Radio City Rockettes, and stayed for the entire hour and a half show.

Our sources said the family had a great time and the kids were very well behaved.

Chrissy and John share 4 kids together -- daughters Luna and Esti, and sons Miles and Wren.

After the show, security approached the family and they stayed back as everyone else exited the venue, according to our sources. It's unclear if they went backstage.

ICYMI ... Chrissy revealed on Instagram Sunday that one of her veneers flew off as she tried to crack open a candy cane with her teeth.