Ex-Pornstar Jenna Haze Hospitalized After Posting Bloody Pics

Jenna Haze is getting emergency medical care after posting alarming and bloody images of herself, which prompted an early morning visit from cops ... TMZ has learned.

Early Wednesday, the retired pornstar's IG stories were filled with photos and videos showing blood dripping from a wound on her hand. She also showed herself coughing and spitting up in a bathtub.

Jenna really set off alarms for her followers when, in one video, she accused an ex, saying, "Before I die, I want every single person to know the abuse I suffered."

L.A. County Sheriff's Dept. tells TMZ they got several calls to do a welfare check on Jenna, and deputies did go to her home just before 5 AM. We're told an ambulance took a female patient to the hospital.

Despite the mention of her ex-boyfriend, Jenna also explained she was mostly upset about a more recent relationship ending ... lamenting, "I loved this man more than I’ve loved anyone."

It's unclear what Jenna's condition is right now. She has posted a lot in the past about mental health advocacy and recovery.

Story developing ...