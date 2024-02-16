'Hot Ones' Sean Evans' Ex Melissa Stratton's Pornhub Searches Surge After Split

Sean Evans' "Hot Ones" crown has been handed over to his ex-girlfriend Melissa Stratton ... 'cause searches for the porn star have spiked like crazy following their short-lived romance.

Pornhub tells TMZ that while Melissa was dumped on Valentine's Day, her popularity surged online ... with those looking for some X-rated entertainment flocking to the adult entertainment site to check out her work.

In fact, the PH demand for Melissa was so high on Wednesday, her searches went up a staggering 1,217% compared to her daily average.

While Pornhub didn't have final data for Melissa's searches on Thursday, they're predicting she did even better than V-Day ... estimating a 1,350% increase compared to her daily average. Yup, that's a helluva lot of views!!

TMZ broke the story ... Melissa and Sean were dating and split less than 24 hours after their relationship hit headlines.

We're told Sean wasn't happy with all the media attention they were getting after going public ... which shocked Melissa because he was fully aware of what she did for a living. It's the kinda thing that comes up over dinner.

He also invited her to loads of Vegas events ahead of the Super Bowl and snapped many photos with her. Sources added that Melissa wasn't happy with how things panned out because she thought they had a genuine spark.

We're told Melissa's sad about the split, and on Thursday she jabbed at Sean by sharing a clip of herself dancing alongside fellow porn star Johnny Sins ... with the caption, "It's ok. I've got a better bald man to get spicy with."