'Hot Ones' Host Sean Evans Breaks Up With Porn Star Melissa Stratton

Valentine's Day massacre for "Hot Ones" host Sean Evans and porn star Melissa Stratton ... they broke up less than 24 hours after their relationship made headlines.

Sources close to Melissa tell TMZ … Sean called her up on Valentine's Day and broke up with her, telling her he wanted to call it quits because of the media attention they were getting.

We're told Sean expressed to Melissa he wanted to keep his love life more under wraps.

Our sources say Melissa found Sean's reasoning odd for a few reasons ... he knew what she did for a living when they started seeing each other and he invited her to multiple public events in Las Vegas leading up to the Super Bowl, and took photos with her.

TMZ was first to report on Sean and Melissa's relationship after she shared a series of photos with him at Super Bowl LVIII.

We broke the story Monday afternoon, and he broke up with her the following day.

Our sources say Sean was fine with Melissa posting photos of them from their Super Bowl adventures in Las Vegas ... another reason she was caught off guard here.

We're told Melissa is sad things are over because she believed they really did have a genuine spark ... but she has a hunch Sean was feeling pressure from his side once their relationship went public.

In a sign of the times, Sean and Melissa have both unfollowed each other on IG.

