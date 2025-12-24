Celebs Show How They're Bringing the Holiday Cheer This Christmas Eve

Deck the Halls ... and the Timeline!!!

As Santa loads up his sleigh, some of your favorite celebs loaded up their timelines, showing off how they're celebrating Christmas Eve this year!

While Jewel got all gussied up in Jimmy Choo shoes and a little black dress by Magda Butrym, Nicky Hilton got comfy in pajamas in front of a whole lot of presents.

And Heidi Klum cozied up with her favorite bearded guy -- husband Tom Kaulitz -- under the mistletoe ...

While Sofia Vergara snuggled up with her pooch!

David Beckham did his best Clark Griswold impression, taking a chainsaw to a Christmas tree he then decorated himself.