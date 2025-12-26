Shohei Ohtani's Game-Worn 2023 Angels Jersey To Hit Auction, Could Fetch Over $100K!

Before he was winning World Series rings with the Dodgers, Shohei Ohtani was dominating on the Angels ... and one of the final jerseys he wore with the other L.A. team is hitting the auction block -- and it could go for a big bag!!

That's what Heritage Auction told TMZ Sports this week -- just months before bidding opens for the rare Ohtani gear on Feb. 6.

The jersey was worn on Aug. 3, 2023 ... when Ohtani hit his 40th home run of the season against the Seattle Mariners. He also had four strikeouts on the mound for the Halos.

The white and red gear comes with all the details -- including the team logo, the FBM advertising patches, and the Nike/MLB inventory sticker.

This jersey comes from Ohtani's incredible season ... which resulted in an MVP trophy.

He was the first player to record 10+ pitching wins and 30+ home runs in the same season. He was also the first Japanese-born player to win the MLB home run title.

Of course, despite all his achievements with the Angels, he never won a World Series ... until he signed the largest professional sports deal ($700 million) with the Dodgers in December 2023.

Ohtani and the Dodgers went on to win back-to-back World Series (2024, 2025).