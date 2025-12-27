Leonardo DiCaprio & Vittoria Ceretti Kiss While Shopping Together in L.A.

Leonardo DiCaprio and Vittoria Ceretti are getting in some post-Christmas shopping together ... plus engaging in a little PDA while out in Los Angeles.

The actor and his model girlfriend hit up Melrose Place -- a popular shopping area in the City of Angels -- Friday ... keeping low profiles in all-black outfits. The two looked giddy together ... big grins on their faces while they snuggled up against one another -- even locking lips in one snap.

Leo and Vittoria grabbed lunch at a local cafe ... then stopped by A.P.C. -- a high-end French fashion brand -- to check out all the freshest looks.

It's rare to see these two out in L.A. ... or on land for that matter -- the lovebirds are often seen packing on the PDA off the coast of France or Italy, usually jumping into some crystal clear water together.

DiCpario and Ceretti started dating back in 2023 ... getting close quickly by hanging out with each other's families and traveling the world together.

Leo's not known for dating the same person for all that long ... but, these two look real happy together -- just check out the puppy-dog eyes he's giving her in this pic.