Iris' Coworker Hannah In 'The Holiday' 'Memba Her?!

English actress Sarah Parish was in her late 30s when she played Iris' snarky yet supportive coworker in the 2006 holiday rom-com film "The Holiday."

Sarah joined a stellar cast including Cameron Diaz as the successful movie trailer business owner, Amanda, Jude Law as the sensitive and romantic book editor and widower, Graham, and Kate Winslet as the intelligent society columnist for The Daily Telegraph in London, Iris.