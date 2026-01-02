Natalie Portman Shows Off Toned Body at Saline Beach in St. Barths
Natalie Portman No Black Swans Here... Just One Sexy Sea-Gal!!!
Published
Natalie Portman said goodbye to 2025 ... while people in the Caribbean were saying hello to the actress being smokin' hot on the beach.
The Oscar-winner showed off her toned bod while enjoying herself with the family at Saline beach in St. Barths.
NP was clearly having a blast, as she played in the ocean, splashing around in her low-cut one-piece swimsuit.
We last saw Natalie looking stunning at the 2025 Governors Awards back in November ... with A-listers flooding the red carpet to show off their best looks.