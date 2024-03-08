Got A Tip? Email Or Call (888) 847-9869
Natalie Portman Quietly Finalizes Divorce From Benjamin Millepied in France

3/8/2024 7:35 AM PT
natalie portman Benjamin Millepied
Natalie Portman has not only already filed to divorce her husband of over a decade -- but the whole case is already settled in the books ... TMZ has confirmed.

Sources with direct knowledge tell us a report from People Mag -- which says Natalie and Benjamin Millepied have finalized their divorce in France -- is accurate ... so yes, they're no longer married and officially single in the eyes of the law there in Europe.

natalie portman and Benjamin Millepied 2021
There are no details just yet about what the divorce settlement entails -- including custody and child support of their two children ... ditto for spousal support, division of assets, etc.

All we know for sure is that Natalie is unattached -- which is a stunning development considering she and Ben have been at the center of gossip and speculation for well over a year now ... this amid allegations of infidelity on his part, which has gone unaddressed.

natalie portman golden globes
The fact Natalie divorced the guy, however, seems to lend some credence to the conjecture. She was also rolling solo here in the States for award shows of late.

If you're unfamiliar ... Ben is reported to have had a fling with climate activist Camille Etienne in 2023.

Natalie Portman and Benjamin Millepied Together
Several media outlets reported Natalie and Ben separated as a result of the alleged cheating -- but the couple never confirmed or denied on the record.

Natalie Portman and husband Benjamin Millepied step out with their kids
She recently said she'd relocated to Paris with their children as this whole mess unfolded -- and the divorce was handled in French courts. We've also confirmed that Natalie and Ben did, in fact, separate last year ... and clearly, they ended their marriage behind the scenes.

Natalie Portman Through The Years
They were pretty private about their relationship since tying the knot in 2012 in Big Sur, CA -- although the 2 met in 2009 during the filming of "Black Swan," and Benjamin left his girlfriend at the time to be with Natalie instead. He's a dancer/choreographer himself, BTW.

NP and BM were married for 11 years. They share 12-year-old Aleph and 6-year-old Amalia.

Hollywood's Biggest Breakups
No word on whether there was a prenup or not ... but ya gotta figure there might've been.

