Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Settle Divorce Day After Filing

Jason Momoa & Lisa Bonet Settle Divorce ... Just a Day After Filing!!!

1/9/2024 3:34 PM PT
Jason Momoa and Lisa Bonet appear to have had their divorce all figured out before they went to court -- 'cause just one day later ... the whole matter is officially settled!

A judgment has already been entered in the former couple's divorce case -- which, again, just officially started when Lisa filed for a dissolution of marriage yesterday. According to new legal docs, obtained by TMZ, everything's wrapped up in a nice and neat little bow.

Per the settlement, everything from custody of their 2 kids, child support, spousal support and just about everything else was hashed out privately.

The paperwork notes that JM and LB will share joint and physical custody of their children, Lola and Nakoa, and they'll share the living expenses of the kids without any formal child support payments.

Lisa and Jason have also waived their rights to receive spousal support. They're both loaded -- so maybe this isn't all that surprising either.

The one thing that's somewhat interesting about this is that Lisa and Jason won't technically be single -- at least in the eyes of the law -- until July of this year when the docs say their single status will officially be restored.

Their split announcement 2 years ago was shocking -- but learning they'd been separated since 2020 was even more surprising. Sounds like they've been hatching an exit plan among themselves for a little while now ... 'cause this is one of the fastest divorces ever.

