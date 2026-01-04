Breaking Amish Star Jeremiah Raber Life-Flighted to Hospital

"Breaking Amish" star Jeremiah Raber is opening up about a frightening health scare that landed him in the hospital.

On December 30, the reality star posted a selfie from his hospital bed on TikTok, writing he was "waiting to be life flighted to another hospital."

He revealed his blood sugar had spiked to 993 -- a dangerously high level -- and he was also facing possible liver failure. The next day, another TikTok showed him being loaded onto a helicopter stretcher, followed by a selfie video from a hospital bed.

By January 2, he updated fans, thanking them for their prayers and saying, "I'm doing good and will be out tomorrow!"

This isn't the first time Raber has faced serious health issues. In April 2024, he spent two days in the hospital for heart problems and diabetic ketoacidosis, a potentially life-threatening condition that happens when the body can't produce enough insulin.