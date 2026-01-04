Broadway Star Bret Hanna-Shuford Dead At 46

Bret Hanna-Shuford, the Broadway actor known for "Wicked" and "The Little Mermaid," has died.

His husband, Stephen Hanna-Shuford, shared the news on Instagram Saturday, revealing Bret had been battling Hemophagocytic Lymphohistiocytosis and T-Cell Lymphoma, which compromised his immune system.

Waiting for your permission to load the Instagram Media.

"It is with a heavy heart that we share the news that early this morning we said goodbye to the most amazing man, husband and Papa in the universe," Stephen wrote. "Bret Hanna-Shuford left this world peacefully with love surrounded by his family. Our hearts are broken but we will continue to make him proud of us..."

Bret made his Broadway debut in "Beauty and the Beast" and later starred in "The Little Mermaid". His other Broadway credits include "Wicked," "Chitty Chitty Bang Bang," and others.

Bret appeared onscreen in "Only Murders in the Building," "All My Children," and "Law & Order: SVU."

Bret was 46.